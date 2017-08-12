Mets' Amed Rosario: Smashes first big-league homer Friday
Rosario went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two more runs scored in Friday's win over the Phillies.
The homer was his first in the big leagues, after the 21-year-old hit seven in 94 games for Triple-A Las Vegas this year. Power isn't yet a big part of Rosario's arsenal, but as he matures and fills out his ability to barrel the ball should result in at least double-digit homers on a consistent basis, making him a potential five-category fantasy asset down the road.
