Rosario went 2-for-5 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Tigers.

The shortstop had gone just 4-for-32 (.125) over his prior nine games before Friday's multi-hit effort. Rosario is now slashing .259/.301/.411 on the year, a line nearly identical to his 2018 performance, and the 23-year-old's fantasy upside remains mostly theoretical at this point.