Rosario went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the Reds.

The steal was his first of the year in three attempts. Rosario hasn't contributed much at the plate this season, slashing .248/.278/.330 through 33 games while still looking for his first homer, but it's the lack of value he's providing with his legs that's likely more disappointing for anyone who took a chance on the 22-year-old.