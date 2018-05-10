Mets' Amed Rosario: Swipes first base Wednesday
Rosario went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the Reds.
The steal was his first of the year in three attempts. Rosario hasn't contributed much at the plate this season, slashing .248/.278/.330 through 33 games while still looking for his first homer, but it's the lack of value he's providing with his legs that's likely more disappointing for anyone who took a chance on the 22-year-old.
