Rosario went 1-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in Saturday's 1-0 extra-innings win over the Marlins.

The young shortstop entered the game in the top of the fifth inning in place of the retiring David Wright, who was making his final appearance at Citi Field, and Rosario did his best to get into scoring position every time he reached base. He now has 24 steals on the year to go along with nine homers, 51 RBI and 76 runs, and while his .258/.297/.383 slash line on the season isn't impressive, Rosario's .291/.325/.427 performance in September does give some hope for a breakout in 2019.