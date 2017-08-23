Rosario went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple and a solo homer in Tuesday's loss to Arizona.

The rookie shortstop hasn't taken too long to get acclimated to the majors -- after starting out just 5-for-31 (.161), he's since gone 14-for-43 (.326) with three homers and three steals over the last 12 games. Rosario has struck out a lot, but that's understandable for a 21-year-old in his first taste of the big leagues, and his minor-league numbers suggest we'll see his plate discipline improve with time. He makes for a fine play in deeper formats down the stretch as well.