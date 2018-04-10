Mets' Amed Rosario: Two hits in Monday's win
Rosario went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's 4-2 win over the Marlins.
The young shortstop continues to enjoy a solid start at the plate despite hitting ninth in the order, slashing .296/.321/.407 through eight games with six RBI and four runs. Rosario's still looking for his first steal of the year, and his 1:12 BB:K in 29 plate appearances suggests some rough times ahead for his batting average, but the 22-year-old's upside remains sky high even if it takes him a couple of seasons to blossom as a hitter.
More News
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...