Rosario went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's 4-2 win over the Marlins.

The young shortstop continues to enjoy a solid start at the plate despite hitting ninth in the order, slashing .296/.321/.407 through eight games with six RBI and four runs. Rosario's still looking for his first steal of the year, and his 1:12 BB:K in 29 plate appearances suggests some rough times ahead for his batting average, but the 22-year-old's upside remains sky high even if it takes him a couple of seasons to blossom as a hitter.