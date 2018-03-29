Rosario will hit ninth, with pitcher Noah Syndergaard hitting eighth, in the Mets' Opening Day lineup, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

This actually counts as a bit of good news for the young shortstop's fantasy value, as hitting in front of Brandon Nimmo -- and, eventually, Michael Conforto (shoulder) -- should allow Rosario to see better pitches and give him more opportunities to use his speed. The 22-year-old didn't produce much offense in his big-league debut last season, but his .328/.367/.466 slash line with seven homers and 19 steals in 94 games for Triple-A Las Vegas in 2017 gives a glimpse of his upside.