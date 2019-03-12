Mets' Andres Gimenez: Moves over to minor-league camp
The Mets assigned Gimenez to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
The 20-year-old shortstop acquitted himself well while attending camp as a non-roster player, recording four hits (including a home run) in 16 at-bats while striking out only twice. Gimenez has displayed some strong bat-to-ball skills and an ability to rack up steals in the minors, but his below-average power profile may lower his overall ceiling once he matriculates to the big leagues. Regardless, Gimenez should have a good shot at emerging as a fixture in the middle infield for the Mets down the road, perhaps as soon as 2020.
More News
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Taking advantage of playing time•
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Earns invite to spring training•
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Receives promotion to Double-A•
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Goes yard twice at High-A•
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Beginning season at High-A•
-
Mets' Andres Gimenez: Holding his own at Low-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Moose confirmed at 2B
Mike Moustakas has proven viable enough at second base for Craig Counsell to give him the nod,...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.