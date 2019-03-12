The Mets assigned Gimenez to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The 20-year-old shortstop acquitted himself well while attending camp as a non-roster player, recording four hits (including a home run) in 16 at-bats while striking out only twice. Gimenez has displayed some strong bat-to-ball skills and an ability to rack up steals in the minors, but his below-average power profile may lower his overall ceiling once he matriculates to the big leagues. Regardless, Gimenez should have a good shot at emerging as a fixture in the middle infield for the Mets down the road, perhaps as soon as 2020.

