Gimenez was placed on the 10-day injured list with right oblique tightness after Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The 22-year-old was lifted from Saturday's matinee with the oblique issue, and he'll end up missing the final two games of the season. Gimenez will finish his rookie campaign with a .263/.333/.398 slash line, three homers, 12 RBI and eight stolen bases in 132 plate appearances. Amed Rosario will take over at shortstop for the Mets in the nightcap.