Banda (1-0) gave up two unearned runs on four hits over 1.1 innings of relief Monday, blowing the save but recording the win in a 15-11 extra-innings victory over the Reds.

Added to the roster Monday, Banda was called into action immediately after Edwin Diaz blew the save in the ninth inning, but the southpaw allowed Cincy's phantom runner to score in both the 10th and 11th. Given his career 5.81 ERA in the majors, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Banda shuffled back to Triple-A to make room for a fresh bullpen arm, but if he does stick around he'll likely remain in a long relief role.