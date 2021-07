Banda was designated for assignment by the Mets on Saturday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Banda was promoted to the majors in mid-July after being acquired from the Giants at the start of the month, and he lost his spot on the 40-man roster after surrendering eight runs (six earned) on 14 hits with a 7:1 K:BB across 7.1 innings. The left-hander could report to Triple-A Syracuse if he goes unclaimed on waivers.