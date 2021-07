Banda was called up by the Mets on Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Banda joined the Mets in a trade from the Giants in early July. He owns a 5.96 ERA in 51.1 career major-league innings, none of which have come this season. In 49.2 Triple-A innings split between the two organizations this season, he's struggled to a 6.52 ERA.