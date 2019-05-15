Kay tossed a seven-inning shutout for Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out eight.

The 24-year-old has dazzled to start the season, giving up one run or less in seven of his eight starts so far. Kay is now second in the Eastern League in ERA (1.24), third in WHIP (0.87), and sixth in strikeouts (45). Given his age, a promotion to Triple-A could be on the horizon for the Mets' No. 4 fantasy prospect.