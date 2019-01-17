Kay was invited to the Mets' major-league spring training Thursday.

Kay has yet to appear at Double-A, so he doesn't have a real shot to break camp with the Mets, but he'll get a chance to show off his skills against major-league competition in front of the team's brass. Across stops at Low-A Columbia and High-A St. Lucie in 2018, the southpaw compiled a 4.26 ERA and 123 strikeouts across 122.2 innings (23 starts).

