Mets' Anthony Kay: Earns invite to big-league camp
Kay was invited to the Mets' major-league spring training Thursday.
Kay has yet to appear at Double-A, so he doesn't have a real shot to break camp with the Mets, but he'll get a chance to show off his skills against major-league competition in front of the team's brass. Across stops at Low-A Columbia and High-A St. Lucie in 2018, the southpaw compiled a 4.26 ERA and 123 strikeouts across 122.2 innings (23 starts).
