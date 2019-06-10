Kay was promoted to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Kay will get his first taste of Triple-A after dominating across 12 starts for Double-A Binghamton, posting a 1.49 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 70:23 K:BB in 66.1 innings of work. The 24-year-old southpaw still isn't on New York's 40-man roster, so he figures to finish out the season with Syracuse unless he really kicks the door down.

