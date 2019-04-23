Mets' Anthony Kay: Fans 10 for Binghamton
Kay allowed one hit and three walks over six scoreless innings while striking out 10 for Double-A Binghamton on Monday.
The Mets' No. 8 fantasy prospect has been sharp to begin the year, holding the opposition off the scoreboard entirely in three of his four outings and posting a 1.89 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 22:9 K:BB through 19 innings. Kay underwent Tommy john surgery in 2016 after being drafted in the first round that summer and had only 122.2 pro innings under his belt coming into this season, so while the 24-year-old left-hander would usually be considered old for his current level, the club isn't likely to be too aggressive with his workload or promotions. A strong campaign could put him firmly in the Mets' 2020 rotation plans, however.
