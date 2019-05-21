Mets' Anthony Kay: Flirts with perfect game
Kay was perfect through five innings for Double-A Binghamton on Monday, finishing the night allowing only one walk through seven scoreless, no-hit innings while striking out seven.
The southpaw has given up one run or fewer in eight of his nine outings for the Rumble Ponies this season, but Monday's gem was his best effort yet. Kay's 1.07 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 52:17 K:BB through 50.2 innings make a compelling case for a promotion, but his next stop may not end up being at Triple-A -- Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Monday that the club had at least considered promoting the 24-year-old to the majors to fill the team's fifth starter spot, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
