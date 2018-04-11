Mets' Anthony Kay: Makes pro debut at Low-A
Kay (elbow) tossed four scoreless innings while allowing two hits, one walk and striking out four in his professional debut for Low-A Columbia.
The Mets' first-round pick in 2016, Kay underwent Tommy John surgery almost six months after being drafted, and had not pitched in a game until this outing against Low-A Augusta. Despite his pedigree, the 23-year-old southpaw never projected as a high-caliber starter, but more of a back-of-the-rotation type of arm. His innings will be monitored closely this year, but could move relatively quickly in 2019.
More News
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...