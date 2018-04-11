Kay (elbow) tossed four scoreless innings while allowing two hits, one walk and striking out four in his professional debut for Low-A Columbia.

The Mets' first-round pick in 2016, Kay underwent Tommy John surgery almost six months after being drafted, and had not pitched in a game until this outing against Low-A Augusta. Despite his pedigree, the 23-year-old southpaw never projected as a high-caliber starter, but more of a back-of-the-rotation type of arm. His innings will be monitored closely this year, but could move relatively quickly in 2019.