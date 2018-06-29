Mets' Anthony Kay: Moves to High-A
Kay was promoted to High-A St. Lucie on Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday Sports reports.
Kay started 13 games for Low-A Columbia this season, logging a 4.54 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with a 78:22 K:BB across 69.1 innings. That line includes one of his best performances to date, an 11-strikeout outing over six innings against Asheville on Thursday. The left-hander will likely spend the rest of the 2018 season with St. Lucie as he continues to shine following Tommy John surgery in October of 2016.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...
-
Can we really trust Jesus Aguilar?
Jesus Aguilar has been revelation for the Brewers this year, whether they know it or not. Scott...
-
Risers, fallers in dynasty leagues
Believe it or not, we're halfway home. Scott White looks at the risers and fallers with staying...
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.