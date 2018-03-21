Kay (elbow) threw to batters this spring and considers himself "fully good to go," Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.

Kay, a 2016 first-round draft pick out of the University of Connecticut, underwent Tommy John surgery in October of that year. He missed all of the 2017 season as a result, but it seems like he'll be back to full health for the start of the minor-league campaign. Kay has yet to appear in official game action this spring, but things appear to be trending upward for the pitching prospect.