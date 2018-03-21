Mets' Anthony Kay: Nearly back to full health
Kay (elbow) threw to batters this spring and considers himself "fully good to go," Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.
Kay, a 2016 first-round draft pick out of the University of Connecticut, underwent Tommy John surgery in October of that year. He missed all of the 2017 season as a result, but it seems like he'll be back to full health for the start of the minor-league campaign. Kay has yet to appear in official game action this spring, but things appear to be trending upward for the pitching prospect.
More News
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...