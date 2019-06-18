Mets' Anthony Kay: Not an option to replace Thor
Kay is not viewed as an option to fill in for Noah Syndergaard (hamstring) in the Mets' rotation, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The Mets' top pitching prospect just got called up to Triple-A Syracuse, and while he did give up five runs in four innings against Gwinnett on Friday in his first look at International League hitters, Kay's 6:1 K:BB suggests he wasn't overmatched. Syndergaard isn't expected to be out for long, though, and the Mets have no incentive to rush Kay to the majors in what is looking like a lost season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...