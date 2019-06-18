Kay is not viewed as an option to fill in for Noah Syndergaard (hamstring) in the Mets' rotation, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets' top pitching prospect just got called up to Triple-A Syracuse, and while he did give up five runs in four innings against Gwinnett on Friday in his first look at International League hitters, Kay's 6:1 K:BB suggests he wasn't overmatched. Syndergaard isn't expected to be out for long, though, and the Mets have no incentive to rush Kay to the majors in what is looking like a lost season.