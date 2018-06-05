Swarzak (oblique) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Swarzak will make his anticipated return to the Mets after a two-plus-month stay on the disabled list with an oblique injury. Given the length of his absence, it's unclear if the 32-year-old will immediately reclaim the key setup role he was expected to fill prior to suffering the injury. Either way, since Swarzak was on the 60-day DL, the Mets will need to make a pair of corresponding roster moves prior to Tuesday's game to clear room on their active and 40-man roster for the veteran reliever.

