Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Activated from DL
Swarzak (oblique) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Swarzak will make his anticipated return to the Mets after a two-plus-month stay on the disabled list with an oblique injury. Given the length of his absence, it's unclear if the 32-year-old will immediately reclaim the key setup role he was expected to fill prior to suffering the injury. Either way, since Swarzak was on the 60-day DL, the Mets will need to make a pair of corresponding roster moves prior to Tuesday's game to clear room on their active and 40-man roster for the veteran reliever.
More News
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: On track for activation Tuesday•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Set for two more rehab appearances•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Begins rehab stint Tuesday•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Throws bullpen session•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: No mound work yet•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start