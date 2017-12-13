Swarzak signed a two-year, $14 million contract with the Mets on Wednesday, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

After delivering the best season of his career between the White Sox and Brewers, Swarzak will head back to The Big Apple after playing in 2016 with the Yankees. The left-hander was a trade-deadline acquisition for Milwaukee this past year, and totaled an ERA of 2.33 and 91:22 K:BB over 77.1 relief innings between both clubs. He will join a Mets' bullpen that was in desperate need of an arm, or two, and should be utilized in high-leverage situations as a setup man, during this upcoming season.