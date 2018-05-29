Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Begins rehab stint Tuesday
Swarzak (oblique) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Swarzak has been sidelined since March 31 due to an oblique injury, but he's finally been cleared to embark on a rehab stint, the final step in his nearly two-month long recovery. Given the length of his absence, the veteran reliever will likely need to make multiple appearances with the 51s before rejoining the Mets.
