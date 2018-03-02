Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Begins throwing after calf injury
Swarzak (calf) will begin his throwing progression Friday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Swarzak injured his calf while covering first base in Tuesday's game against the Astros. An MRI taken Thursday revealed the injury to be minor, and with the 32-year-old righty already resuming throwing, it seems likely that he'll be set to go by Opening Day.
