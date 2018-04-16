Swarzak (oblique) will begin a throwing program at the Mets' spring training facility this week, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Swarzak has been out since late March due to a sore oblique, but it seems like there's finally progress in his rehab program. He still remains without a firm timetable for return, so don't expect him back until late April or early May.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories