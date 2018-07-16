Swarzak was the pitcher of record in the Mets' 6-1 loss to the Nationals on Sunday after he was charged with two runs and walked the lone two batters he faced.

The right-hander entered a 1-1 game in the top of the seventh and threw only five of 13 pitches for strikes before manager Mickey Callaway pulled the plug. Tim Peterson was then summoned from the bullpen and allowed back-to-back singles, which scored the batters Swarzak had walked. Swarzak has been far from the dependable setup man the Mets envisioned when they inked him to a two-year deal in December, as he's been tagged for 13 earned runs on 21 hits and 10 walks over 15.2 innings.