Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Could return Friday
Swarzak (shoulder) could be activated from the 10-day disabled list as early as Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Swarzak has been on the shelf for a little more than a month with right shoulder inflammation. He appeared in a minor-league rehab game earlier in the week, striking out two in a perfect inning. The reliever will be evaluated Friday, and if everything checks out OK he could be activated from the 10-day DL shortly thereafter.
