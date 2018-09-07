Swarzak (shoulder) will be activated Saturday if he gets through his simulated game without issues, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Swarzak has been out since early August with shoulder inflammation. He could theoretically be in the closer conversation when he returns, with Jeurys Familia dealt to Oakland at the deadline and Robert Gsellman having given up runs in two of his last three appearances, though his 6.00 ERA doesn't make him a particularly appealing candidate.