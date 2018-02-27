Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Dealing with calf injury, headed for MRI
Swarzak exited Tuesday's Grapefruit League game with a left calf injury and will undergo an MRI on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
It was originally thought to be an injury to his throwing hand, but Swarzak apparently felt something grab in his calf while running to cover first base. While the severity of the issue won't be clear until the results of Wednesday's tests are disclosed, the reliever didn't seem concerned about the issue. "I'm walking. I'm standing here right now," Swarzak said after the game. "I think I'm going to be fine."
