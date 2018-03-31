Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Diagnosed with sore oblique
Swarzak exited Saturday's game against the Cardinals with a sore left oblique, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.
Swarzak suffered the injury during the eighth inning Saturday and subsequently exited the contest with a trainer. While the severity of the issue remains unclear, oblique injuries often tend to linger, so this very well could result in a trip to the disabled list. More should be known once he's further evaluated in the coming days.
