Swarzak exited Tuesday's game against the Astros with an apparent right hand injury, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Swarzak was seen flexing his pitching hand before exiting the game with a trainer. The 32-year-old reliever allowed one unearned run on one hit while recording two outs (one via strikeout) before being removed. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear, but more should be known following the conclusion of Tuesday's Grapefruit League contest.