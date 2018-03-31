Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Exits with trainer
Swarzak exited Saturday's game against the Cardinals with an apparent injury, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.
Swarzak appeared to grimace and twist his side after issuing a two-out walk to Jose Martinez. The reliever was subsequently replaced by Jeurys Familia, exiting the game with a trainer. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear at this point, but more should be known following the conclusion of Saturday's contest. Consider him day-to-day for now.
More News
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Expected to be ready by Opening Day•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Throws simulated game Wednesday•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Ticketed for minor-league game Wednesday•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Looks good in simulated game Sunday•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Ticketed to face batters this weekend•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Feels good after bullpen•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...