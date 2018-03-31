Swarzak exited Saturday's game against the Cardinals with an apparent injury, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

Swarzak appeared to grimace and twist his side after issuing a two-out walk to Jose Martinez. The reliever was subsequently replaced by Jeurys Familia, exiting the game with a trainer. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear at this point, but more should be known following the conclusion of Saturday's contest. Consider him day-to-day for now.