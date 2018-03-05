Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Feels good after bullpen
Swarzak (calf) said he felt "really good" after throwing a 20-pitch bullpen session Monday, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
Swarzak continues to work his way back from a minor calf injury he suffered while covering first base during a Grapefruit League game earlier in camp. Barring any setbacks, Swarzak should have plenty of time to get back up to speed before the start of the season.
