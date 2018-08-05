Swarzak was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with right shoulder inflammation.

Swarzak has not illustrated much consistency after missing two months during the first half of the season, with a 6.00 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB over 21 innings this season. Manager Mickey Callaway indicated he believes it will be a short stint on the disabled list for the veteran right-hander, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports, and he'll be eligible to return during next week's two-game series at Baltimore. Robert Gsellman should be the Mets' first option for save opportunities in Swarzak's absence.