Mets' Anthony Swarzak: MRI on tap Monday
Swarzak will have an MRI on his left oblique Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Swarzak had to be lifted from Saturday's game after appearing to be experiencing pain while pitching. At this point, it's unknown how severe the injury may be, but more information should surface after Monday's examination.
