Mets' Anthony Swarzak: MRI reveals strained calf
Swarzak suffered a left calf strain during Tuesday's Grapefruit League game, and he will receive treatment on the leg Thursday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Swarzak didn't consider the injury to be anything serious, but he will remain out of any drills for the time being while giving the calf a little time to heal. The injury occurred when he felt something grab in his calf as he ran over to cover first base during the game.
