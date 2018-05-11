Swarzak (oblique) has been long tossing but has not yet thrown off a mound during his rehab, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

He will not return until June at the earliest, and it may be closer to the All-Star break. Once healthy, he should resume a mid-to-high leverage role out of the Mets' bullpen.

