Mets' Anthony Swarzak: No mound work yet
Swarzak (oblique) has been long tossing but has not yet thrown off a mound during his rehab, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.
He will not return until June at the earliest, and it may be closer to the All-Star break. Once healthy, he should resume a mid-to-high leverage role out of the Mets' bullpen.
