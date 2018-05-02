Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Not close to return
Swarzak (oblique) has yet to resume a throwing program and isn't expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list for at least a few more weeks, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Tuesday that Swarzak has made limited progress since injuring a left oblique muscle in the first week of the season and won't be ready to contribute for the big club in the near future. Once Swarzak ramps up his throwing program and advances to facing hitters, he would likely require a multi-outing rehab assignment in the minors before being activated from the DL.
