Mets manager Mickey Callaway confirmed that Swarzak (oblique) is on pace to return from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Swarzak's activation will be contingent on him coming out of his third and final rehab appearance with Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday without any aggravation to his left oblique, which he strained in late March. Prior to hitting the shelf, Swarzak had been earmarked for a primary setup role with the Mets, but it's unclear if he'll recapture a key bullpen gig immediately after returning from a two-plus-month absence.