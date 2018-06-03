Mets' Anthony Swarzak: On track for activation Tuesday
Mets manager Mickey Callaway confirmed that Swarzak (oblique) is on pace to return from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Swarzak's activation will be contingent on him coming out of his third and final rehab appearance with Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday without any aggravation to his left oblique, which he strained in late March. Prior to hitting the shelf, Swarzak had been earmarked for a primary setup role with the Mets, but it's unclear if he'll recapture a key bullpen gig immediately after returning from a two-plus-month absence.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...