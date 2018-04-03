Swarzak has a mild-to-moderate oblique strain and will be out of action for at least a few weeks, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

Swarzak's oblique injury was initially reported simply as soreness, but the issue is apparently more severe than that. "A few weeks" seems to be the minimum amount of time he will miss, and there's a chance that he misses more than that. Hansel Robles has been called up to take his spot on the roster, with Paul Sewald potentially the most likely candidate to move up into a higher-leverage role in Swarzak's absence.