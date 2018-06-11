Swarzak walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Sunday to record his first save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Yankees.

Robert Gsellman was expected to take over as closer while Jeurys Familia (shoulder) was on the disabled list, but with the Mets mired in an eight-game losing streak and desperate for a victory, manager Mickey Callaway instead used Gsellman in the seventh and eighth innings, leaving Swarzak as his best option for the ninth. The right-hander hasn't been particularly sharp since returning from an oblique strain, giving up one run in three innings with a 4:2 K:BB, but if Gsellman remains the pitcher who gets called upon in the highest-leverage spots rather than used in a traditional closer's role, Swarzak could fall into another save chance or two before Familia gets healthy.