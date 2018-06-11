Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Picks up first save Sunday
Swarzak walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Sunday to record his first save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Yankees.
Robert Gsellman was expected to take over as closer while Jeurys Familia (shoulder) was on the disabled list, but with the Mets mired in an eight-game losing streak and desperate for a victory, manager Mickey Callaway instead used Gsellman in the seventh and eighth innings, leaving Swarzak as his best option for the ninth. The right-hander hasn't been particularly sharp since returning from an oblique strain, giving up one run in three innings with a 4:2 K:BB, but if Gsellman remains the pitcher who gets called upon in the highest-leverage spots rather than used in a traditional closer's role, Swarzak could fall into another save chance or two before Familia gets healthy.
More News
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Activated from DL•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: On track for activation Tuesday•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Set for two more rehab appearances•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Begins rehab stint Tuesday•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Throws bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana