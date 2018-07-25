Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Picks up second save
Swarzak allowed one hit over two scoreless innings Wednesday while striking out three to record his second save of the season in a 6-4 win over the Padres.
The Mets' closer situation just got a little more confusing, as Robert Gsellman recorded the final two outs of the seventh inning ahead of Swarzak, while Seth Lugo was unavailable after having pitched two innings Tuesday. Swarzak had been scored upon in four of his previous five appearances, so he's unlikely to see regular use in the ninth inning until he irons things out, but if Gsellman is going to be used in the highest-leverage spots rather than as a traditional closer, there will be save opportunities up for grabs in the Mets' bullpen.
More News
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Can't find strike zone•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Returning to setup duty•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Picks up first save Sunday•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Activated from DL•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: On track for activation Tuesday•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Set for two more rehab appearances•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...