Swarzak allowed one hit over two scoreless innings Wednesday while striking out three to record his second save of the season in a 6-4 win over the Padres.

The Mets' closer situation just got a little more confusing, as Robert Gsellman recorded the final two outs of the seventh inning ahead of Swarzak, while Seth Lugo was unavailable after having pitched two innings Tuesday. Swarzak had been scored upon in four of his previous five appearances, so he's unlikely to see regular use in the ninth inning until he irons things out, but if Gsellman is going to be used in the highest-leverage spots rather than as a traditional closer, there will be save opportunities up for grabs in the Mets' bullpen.