Swarzak (oblique) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Swarzak hasn't been able to make much progress during his rehab, as he's yet to resume his throwing program. It was recently reported that Swarzak would be on the disabled list for at least three more weeks, so moving him to the 60-day DL doesn't alter his estimated return date too much.