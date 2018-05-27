Swarzak (oblique) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment in the next couple of days, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Swarzak hasn't pitched since March 31 but is finally entering the closing stage of his nearly two-month-long rehab program. He'll slot back into a high-leverage relief role for the Mets following his rehab assignment. He'll likely rejoin the team in early June.