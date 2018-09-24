Swarzak worked around a walk with a pair of strikeouts across 1.2 scoreless innings Sunday to earn his fourth save of the season against the Nationals.

Swarzak ended a rally by the home team in the eighth inning, walking a runner a board before getting the final two outs. He came back out for the ninth and hit the first batter he faced before retiring the next three in order. Swarzak allowed two runs without recording an out in his previous appearance, so this was a nice bounce-back performance for any fantasy owners who were speculatively deploying him.