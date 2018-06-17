Gsellman is slated to work as a setup man for the Mets following Jeurys Familia's (shoulder) reinstatement from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Swarzak was summoned for the lone save opportunity that was available while Familia was sidelined, working a scoreless ninth inning June 10 against the Yankees to close out the contest. Manager Mickey Callaway said that he would have no hesitation in immediately going back to Familia if a save situation were presented Sunday, so it appears the hard-throwing righty won't be eased back into the role. Though he'll no longer be in the mix for saves, Swarzak may still be worth rostering in NL-only formats or deeper mixed settings as a ratio stabilizer.