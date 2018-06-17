Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Returning to setup duty
Gsellman is slated to work as a setup man for the Mets following Jeurys Familia's (shoulder) reinstatement from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Swarzak was summoned for the lone save opportunity that was available while Familia was sidelined, working a scoreless ninth inning June 10 against the Yankees to close out the contest. Manager Mickey Callaway said that he would have no hesitation in immediately going back to Familia if a save situation were presented Sunday, so it appears the hard-throwing righty won't be eased back into the role. Though he'll no longer be in the mix for saves, Swarzak may still be worth rostering in NL-only formats or deeper mixed settings as a ratio stabilizer.
More News
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Picks up first save Sunday•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Activated from DL•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: On track for activation Tuesday•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Set for two more rehab appearances•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Begins rehab stint Tuesday•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Ready for rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...