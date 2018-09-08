Swarzak (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list on Saturday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Swarzak appeared to have the inside track on the Mets' closer job for a brief window between the trade of Jeurys Familia and his injury. Robert Gsellman took the role in his absence, recording five saves with a 1.98 ERA since the start of August, though he's given up runs in two of his last three appearances, so it's possible Swarzak could get a shot. The veteran has an ugly 6.00 ERA in 21 innings so far this season, however, so he doesn't seem to be a particularly enticing candidate.