Swarzak (oblique) allowed one hit while striking out two in a scoreless inning for Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Swarzak's first minor-league appearance was a success. He's set to pitch again for the 51s on Friday and Sunday, and if everything goes off without a hitch, the reliever could be cleared to return from the disabled list next week. Swarzak, who has been on the shelf since early April with an oblique strain, should slot back into a high-leverage role once activated.