Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Stays in NY for treatment
Swarzak (oblique) will remain in New York to receive more treatment, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.
The Mets begin a 10-game road trip Thursday, but the injured reliever will stay behind in order to continue rehabbing his sore oblique. Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports that Swarzak actually encountered a small setback in his recovery, so he will not throw later this week as planned. It seems like he's a couple weeks away from returning given that he will likely need to go on a rehab assignment before returning to the big leagues.
More News
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.