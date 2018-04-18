Swarzak (oblique) will remain in New York to receive more treatment, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

The Mets begin a 10-game road trip Thursday, but the injured reliever will stay behind in order to continue rehabbing his sore oblique. Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports that Swarzak actually encountered a small setback in his recovery, so he will not throw later this week as planned. It seems like he's a couple weeks away from returning given that he will likely need to go on a rehab assignment before returning to the big leagues.